Siliguri Student Brings Satyajit Ray's 'Vidhusekhar' to Life as Multi-Tasking Robot

Remember Satyajit Ray’s fictional character, Professor Shanku’s ‘Vidhusekhar’? It has become a reality in Siliguri courtesy of a second-year Polytechnic College student from Bagdogra, Debasish Dutta, who adored Professor Shanku and ‘Vidhusekhar’ as a child.

‘Vidhusekhar’ is a robot designed by Debasish, which can deliver water and food, hand out prizes at events, and even assist with hosting house guests. The robot, which is controlled via Bluetooth, can help make everyday tasks much simpler.

Debasish created the robot using C-programming discarded household items. “It took two months to build this robot completely. I purchased some circuits from a store but the rest was made from household waste at a cost of around Rs 2000, " he said.

Debasish further plans to develop higher-quality robots using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will have cameras and obstacle-detection capabilities.

