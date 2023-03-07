'Nothing in Our Favour': Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Stage Dharna at Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Demand Justice

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents staged a protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, demanding justice and a detailed investigation into their son’s murder. Accompanied by some Congress leaders, Moosewala’s parents alleged a tardy probe into his murder case.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur protested while the budget session was underway. Carrying placards, Singh and his wife Charan Kaur sat outside the state assembly.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa was also present. Among some of the demands raised, was the inclusion of Baltej Pannu, media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in the FIR of the murder of the singer. They demanded imposition of Section 120-B against the Pannu for allegedly leaking information about Sidhu’s security being scaled down.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year when he was accompanied by his friend and cousin in a jeep in Punjab’s Mansa. He was headed to ‘Jawahar’ village when his vehicle was attacked and bullets were fired on him by six shooters.

His father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday alleged that despite five main suspects being named, the police were yet to arrest them. “The murder of the two accused in the Goindwal jail was part of the conspiracy to eliminate the evidence," he alleged.

“In the last 10 months, I knocked on Police and administration’s door several times and was assured. But evidence is being brushed under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favour," said Balkaur Singh.

Singh also mentioned the killing of Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, the accused in the Moosewala murder case, during a clash between inmates in Punjab’s Goindwal Sahib jail last month.

Asked if the ongoing probe was being compromised, Moosewala’s father said, “Not only is it being influenced, efforts are on to close the case. What is the current status of the investigation? “A celebrity was murdered triggering worldwide anger, but the Indian government is not listening," he said.

Police investigation has so far revealed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the murder of the singer. However, Moosewala’s parents have alleged that those arrested in the case were small `goons’ and the real culprits have not been arrested.

However, the Punjabi singer’s parents lifted the dharna after an assurance by Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal that CM Bhagwant Mann would meet them after March 20. CLP leader Partap Bajwa said the CM who was sitting a few yards away in Vidhan Sabha did not meet them on Tuesday.

