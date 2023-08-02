Situation in Nuh, Surrounding Areas Under Control, No Intel Failure: Police Sources on Haryana Violence

The situation in Nuh and the surrounding area are in control, a top police source told CNN-News18. The official said that there has been no failure of intelligence and the response time was quick.

Several FIRS have been registered under rioting and communals sections in various police stations of the Nuh district.

The police official said that they don’t suspect any conspiracy or anything major as such, adding that, communities will sit and discuss the solutions soon.

Incidents that are taking place in other districts are a repercussion of Nuh, sources said. Gurugram is also highly dominated by Hindu groups and Gorakshaks.

Gujjars and Yadavs majorly dominate the areas of Manesar, Bilaspur and Badshahpur where the communities react strongly after any kind of communal incident.

FIRs will be filed against these people as well, sources said.

At present, the state police’s top priority is to create a peaceful situation within the next 48 hours and maintain its sustenance in the future as well.

In Rajasthan, Haryana’s neighbouring state, section 144 was imposed in ten blocks of Alwar till August 10 after a mob vandalised some shops in Bhiwadi on Tuesday.

No deaths or injuries from Gurugram in Tuesday’s vandalism incidents. Several office-goers opted to work from home after their offices sent out advisories to not travel in the state during such a time. A total of 44 FIRS have been filed in Haryana till Tuesday. The police has arrested over 80 people in the matter.

The government put the number of deaths from the rioting at four, including two homeguards, a Gurgaon mosque member and a Panipat resident. Sources told News18 that the post-mortem report of both the home guards indicated that they were beaten to death.

The violence in Nuh erupted when a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire on Monday. This led to the death of two home guards and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured.

The violence spread to the neighbouring areas and districts of Sohna, Gurugram, which are adjacent to Delhi. This situation led the Union Home Ministry to deploy 15 companies of central forces to Haryana.

The clash in the Muslim-dominated Nuh led to the pelting of stones and arson on vehicles and shops in Sohna. A road was blocked for several hours by the protestors.