Jammu: SIU Raids Houses of Terrorists Operating from Pakistan At 6 Places in Kishtwar
1-MIN READ

Jammu: SIU Raids Houses of Terrorists Operating from Pakistan At 6 Places in Kishtwar

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:00 IST

Kishtwar, India

Jammu & Kashmir Police' Special Investigation Unit raided houses at six places of suspected terror funding operatives in Kishtwar. (Representation file: PTI)

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

The Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided houses of terrorists at six places in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

The houses raided belonged to terrorists operating from Pakistan, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told PTI.

The raids were conducted by six SIU teams in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, he said.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
