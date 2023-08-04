CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gyanvapi Mosque SurveyHaryana ViolenceParliament Monsoon SessionSeema HaiderHijab Ban in Mumbai College
Home » India » Six Injured as Bus Hits Street Pole in Thane City
1-MIN READ

Six Injured as Bus Hits Street Pole in Thane City

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 23:39 IST

Thane, India

The incident affected the traffic on the road for some time. (Representational Image/ANI)

The incident affected the traffic on the road for some time. (Representational Image/ANI)

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said the bus was on its way from Ghodbunder to Thane

At least six persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a street pole on Ghodbunder Road here on Friday evening, a civic official said.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said the bus was on its way from Ghodbunder to Thane.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital, he said.

The incident affected the traffic on the road for some time.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. thane
  2. road accident
first published:August 04, 2023, 23:39 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 23:39 IST