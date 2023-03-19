Six Killed in Minivan-Truck Collision in Tamil Nadu

Six people, including a child, were killed when a minivan they were travelling in collided with a truck in Tiruchi district of Tamil Nadu early on Sunday.

According to sources, three other occupants of the van were grievously injured in the incident.

Besides the child, the deceased included four men and a woman.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Tiruchi government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here