Six of Family Killed in House Fire in UP's Kushinagar

A 38-year-old woman and her five children died in a fire that broke out at their house in this district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night in Urdha village, they said.

Sangeeta and her five children got trapped inside the house when a fire broke out while they were sleeping. After getting information about the incident, a fire brigade team reached the spot, doused the flames and pulled out the six family members who had already died, police said.

The Kushinagar DM and SP also reached the spot in the night itself. After sending all the bodies for autopsy, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter, police said.

The woman and her five children had gone to sleep after having dinner while her husband Navami was sleeping outside the house due to heat when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. Sangeeta’s children, who also died in the fire, were identified as Ankit (10), Laxmina (9), Rita (3), Geeta (2) and Babu (1).

DM Ramesh Ranjan who visited the village along with SP Dhawal Jaiswal has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the cause of the incident, police added.