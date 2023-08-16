CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi Murder CaseMonsoon NewsIndependence Day 2023
Home » India » Six People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal
1-MIN READ

Six People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 21:07 IST

Hyderabad, India

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath and senior police officials visited the spot. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath and senior police officials visited the spot. (Representational Photo: ANI)

The deceased include five honey collectors/sellers belonging to Rajasthan and the auto-rickshaw driver from Kareemabad in Warangal, a senior police official said

Six people died and one person was injured in Warangal district on Wednesday when a “speeding” lorry rammed head-on into an auto-rickshaw that they were travelling in, police said.

The deceased include five honey collectors/sellers belonging to Rajasthan and the auto-rickshaw driver from Kareemabad in Warangal, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district around 7.30 am, the police said, adding that three people died on the spot. The other three people among the four who were injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

One person is being treated in the hospital.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath and senior police officials visited the spot.

The deceased were aged between 20 and 50, police said.

The honey collectors/sellers used to collect honey in the forest area and sell it in towns. The incident occurred when they were on their way to harvest the substance, police said.

The lorry driver was allegedly driving the vehicle at high speed and rashly, and rammed into the auto-rickshaw, police said, adding that he was taken into custody.

Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:August 16, 2023, 21:07 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 21:07 IST