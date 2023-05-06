Sleepless Nights for 22 Families Living in Apartment 'Built' by Atiq Ahmed's Aide After Demolition Notice

As many as 22 families staying in a plush apartment in Lucknow bore the brunt of the UP government’s action against mafia brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf when the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) served the residents with a demolition notice, stating that the apartment was illegal and was allegedly constructed by Mohammed Muslim, a close aide of the mafia-turned-politician.

Locals, however, say they would approach the court if asked to vacate the flats. “We have invested all our hard-earned money to buy this flat. We don’t have anything except this flat. We won’t let any development authority demolish our houses. It is not our fault that the flat was constructed by Atiq Ahmed’s aide. Why are we being subjected to trauma?” asked a resident who did not wish to be quoted. The apartment dwellers also said the notice served to them bears a wrong address.

Shiv Kumar Srivastava, one of the owners of the land on which Shiva Empire Residency apartments are constructed, said: “It was a big surprise for us. It is not a new apartment. The land on which our apartment is constructed belonged to our ancestors who took it on lease in 1928.”

Elaborating on the history of the land, Srivastava said the land belongs to ‘Kayastha Samaj’. “Our forefathers bought this land from Lucknow Improvement Trust in 1928 on a 90-year lease. On the completion of lease, we got freehold done and then made an agreement with a builder who eventually got the apartment constructed. We really don’t know if the builder has any connection with Mohammed Muslim as back then when the apartment was constructed, people were not aware of Muslim and his connections,” pointed out Srivastava.

He said people also went to the LDA where they were told that the apartment belonged to Mohammed Muslim and permission was granted to build only two floors while the apartment is of five floors.

Officials with the LDA said while scanning the properties belonging to the mafia brothers and their close aides, it was found that the land measuring around 446 square meter belonged to Amir Ali, a relative of Mohammed Muslim, who got a five-storeyed apartment constructed in 2012. “This apartment was against the plan that was cleared by the LDA in which permission was given to construct two storeys,” the LDA official said.

Officials added that the LDA first served notice on December 19, 2012, to Amir Ali over the illegality. It was on July 30, 2013, that LDA ordered demolition of the structure within 25 days but no action was initiated.

On the issue, Rama Shanker, zonal officer, LDA, said the apartment was constructed by Muslim. “However, we are unaware of the differences in the address of the apartment and that constructed by Mohammed Muslim in LDA records,” he said.

According to the UP Police, Muslim, who lived in Lucknow, had interests in Prayagraj and was very close to Atiq Ahmed. They worked together for almost 10 years but for the past four years, disputes between the two had increased. Recently, some messages showing how Atiq operated from jail went viral in which Atiq Ahmed had threatened Mohammad Muslim and demanded Rs 5 crore from him. The builder ended up paying Rs 80 lakh to Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad.

Asad, along with an aide, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 14. It is being said that the Rs 80 lakh was used to plan Umesh Pal’s murder, which took place in February.

Recently, an audio clip of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and Mohammed Muslim went viral. Later, Atiq Ahmed sent a threat message to Mohammad Muslim.

“I am telling you for the last time, you are playing ED-ED with my son. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has not seized your money yet, it is better that our son Umar has his account. And the money given to Asad, we need it for the election so we don’t have any enmity with you..," read the threat message.

Atiq Ahmed further told the builder, “You have earned your house with luck and intelligence, but give us the money… It will be of great use to us at this time… Understand more in less words… I am not going to die, Inshaallah…it is better that you meet us."

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead at point-blank range by three people in Prayagraj on April 15. Atiq’s brother Ashraf was also killed on the spot.

In the backdrop of the confusion over the address, around 100 people who reside in Shiva Empire Residency are having sleepless nights.​

