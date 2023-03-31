CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rising India Summit 2023Amit ShahCovid SpikeMaharashtra NewsBSEB 10th Result
Home » India » Smack Worth 1 Crore Sized in UP’s Bahraich, 4 Smugglers Arrested
1-MIN READ

Smack Worth 1 Crore Sized in UP’s Bahraich, 4 Smugglers Arrested

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 13:01 IST

Bahraich, India

The police also seized 350 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market from them, Verma added. (Representational Photo/News18)

The police also seized 350 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market from them, Verma added. (Representational Photo/News18)

Jibrail, Mobin, Sufian and Zubair were arrested from the Ramgaon area along the Bahraich-Nepal Road on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Four suspected narcotics smugglers were arrested with smack worth over Rs 1 crore, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Friday.

Jibrail, Mobin, Sufian and Zubair were arrested from the Ramgaon area along the Bahraich-Nepal Road on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The police also seized 350 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market from them, Verma added.

The quartet has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a probe is underway, the police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Revathi Hariharan
A TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experience. She is a proud South Indian and can quickly switch between convers...Read More
Tags:
  1. bahraich
  2. drugs
  3. narcotics
first published:March 31, 2023, 13:01 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 13:01 IST