Smart Bunkers Constructed in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar Ahead of G20 Meeting

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming G20 meeting in Jammu and Kahsmir’s Srinagar. As part of the preparations, the Jammu and Kashmir government has constructed smart bunkers to beautify the city.

The smart bunkers consist of multiple layers of protection with sandbags and bulletproof shields inside them. The outer layer is built to sustain weather conditions with photos of picturesque tourist spots of the Valley.

News18 was the first to report that the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the construction of smart bunkers in the city at a cost of Rs 44.44 lakh. The smart bunkers have been constructed as part of the Srinagar Smart City mission.

Following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, many bunkers were built in response to perceived security threats, which have been removed ahead of the G20 event in the city.

As per sources, it was done to minimize the security presence during the G20 meeting in order to convey a positive message to the world. The smart bunkers will demonstrate the improved security situation in Srinagar thereby drawing more tourism in the Valley, added sources.

The Jammu and Kashmir police plan to implement what they call ‘invisible policing’ for the upcoming G-20 meeting. Around 600 policemen are being trained at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur in Jammu for soft policing skills.

The government will also activate Control Room this week to ensure the smooth working of all the facilities in place for the meeting. Security forces have started sanitizing areas around the G-20 venue in Srinagar. As part of measures to boost tourism, well-furnished and decorated Shikaras are being identified for the Dal Lake ride of visiting G-20 delegates.

