Smell of Ghee, Smoke Out of Temple's 'Laddoo' Workshop Creating Problems, Says Siddhivinayak Neighbours

The famous Siddhivinayak temple is located in Mumbai’s Dadar area and lakhs of devotees come here to do puja and have darshan. People from Mumbai and those coming here from outside, visit this famous and historic temple.

A long queue of devotees could be seen outside the temple. There are residential localities around the temple and residents of these areas have some problems with this temple.

What is this problem?

Huge number of devotees visit Siddhivinayak temple every day. Sajuk laddoos made in ghee are given to the devotees as Bappa’s prasad. These laddoos are prepared in the workshop located in the waiting area of the temple.

The residents of Kamana residential society located just outside the main entrance of the temple are facing some difficulties due to this workshop.

Ghee and sugar is used to prepare this laddoo. The smell of this ghee is creating problems for the residents who do not like it. Also, smoke, clamorous noise and smell comes out of this workshop. This suffocates the residents of this residential area and creates nausea, headache and suffocation.

Laddoos have been prepared at Siddhivinayak temple for a long time. Earlier, it was done at a lower scale but now a huge workshop to make laddoos has been established in the waiting area of the temple.

On the occasion of Angarki Sankashti, a huge number of devotees visit this temple. The residents of this area have voiced concern about any possible untoward incident that may occur at the workshop on this occasion.

“We have been following this issue for the last 4 years. On behalf of the society, we have made representation to Siddhivinayak temple administration, Municipal Corporation," Fire Department and local elected representatives. But so far no solution to our problem has been found.

“We have no problem with the god but the laddoo workshop is creating problems for us," said Arun Madkholkar, the president of the Kamana Society. He said that elderly people and children have stopped moving in and around the society.

While giving the warning Arun said, “If a fire breaks out in this area in future, then who will be held responsible for this? Temple administration must relocate this workshop outside the temple campus otherwise, they will have to face the anger of the residents of the area”.

Temple administration refuses to acknowledge

Our attempt to contact Siddhivinayak temple representatives proved futile and despite our repeated requests, they refused to say anything on this matter.