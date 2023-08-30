Smoke from Parcel Containing Sulfuric Acid Triggers Panic at Post Office in Patna

Smoke from a parcel containing sulfuric acid triggered panic at the General Post Office here on Wednesday, police said.

The parcel was sent from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

“After a thorough investigation, it was found that the package contained sulfuric acid, which resulted in the smoke. The parcel was to be delivered to a Patna-based scientist for research work,” SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

Mishra also said it was not a case of a blast as reported by a section of the media.

“No case has been registered by the police,” the SSP added.