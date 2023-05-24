Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.81 Cr Seized from Flyer at Hyerabad Airport

Smuggled gold weighing over 2.9 kg and worth more than Rs 1.81 crore was seized from a passenger who landed at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, a male passenger, who arrived here by a flight from Dubai was intercepted by Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad and his luggage searched, a release from Customs said.

During the search, gold in the shape of battery weighing 2,915 grams was found concealed in an emergency light.

The gold was wrapped in a black cover and fixed in the place of battery in the emergency light, it said.

The yellow metal recovered is valued at Rs 1.81 crore and has been confiscated by Customs sleuths.

The passenger, belonging to Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested under the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation was in progress, the release added.