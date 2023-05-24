CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in AustraliaRs 2000 NotesThe Kerala StoryKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.81 Cr Seized from Flyer at Hyerabad Airport
1-MIN READ

Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1.81 Cr Seized from Flyer at Hyerabad Airport

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 13:27 IST

Hyderabad, India

During the search, gold in the shape of battery weighing 2,915 grams was found concealed in an emergency light (Image/ PTI file)

During the search, gold in the shape of battery weighing 2,915 grams was found concealed in an emergency light (Image/ PTI file)

The passenger, belonging to Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested under the Indian Customs Act, 1962

Smuggled gold weighing over 2.9 kg and worth more than Rs 1.81 crore was seized from a passenger who landed at the international airport here on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, a male passenger, who arrived here by a flight from Dubai was intercepted by Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad and his luggage searched, a release from Customs said.

During the search, gold in the shape of battery weighing 2,915 grams was found concealed in an emergency light.

The gold was wrapped in a black cover and fixed in the place of battery in the emergency light, it said.

The yellow metal recovered is valued at Rs 1.81 crore and has been confiscated by Customs sleuths.

top videos

    The passenger, belonging to Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested under the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

    Further investigation was in progress, the release added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. smuggling
    2. Gold
    3. Smuggled Gold
    first published:May 24, 2023, 13:27 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 13:27 IST