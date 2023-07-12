Snake Savior: The Lifesaving Story of Munna, Nizamabad's Go-To Serpent Catcher

In the heart of Nizamabad district, Telangana, snake catcher Munna has made a name for himself, not just in his native Nandipet Mandal, but throughout the region.

Besides running a local car servicing centre for a living, he’s known as the area’s reliable and compassionate snake rescuer, always a phone call away to save both people and snakes.

When a snake is reported, Munna promptly arrives at the scene. He handles the creatures skillfully, an art learned during an intensive training period.

Capturing the snakes in a glass container, he safely transports and releases them into nearby forest areas, ensuring their survival while protecting the local community.

Munna’s commitment to snake rescue began after witnessing a friend’s snakebite incident. According to Munna, the key to avoiding harm is understanding snakes’ defensive behaviour.

“If the snake senses any harm from other living things, it reacts in self-defense. One needs to stay calm and compassionate when encountering a snake," he advises.

In his career as a snake catcher, Munna has caught around 2,000 snakes, helping hundreds of people in the process. He responds to an average of two snake reports a day.

Despite the inherent danger of his service, Munna is more focused on public education and survival advice rather than any potential monetary gains.

His counsel for snakebite victims is clear: don’t panic. He suggests washing the bitten area with soap water, binding it tightly with cloth, and seeking medical assistance within an hour.

“Most deaths from snake bites occur out of fear. I once received a call about a snake bite, only to discover the person was actually bitten by a rat," he shares.

Munna’s services extend beyond immediate rescues. He’s not driven by financial rewards, often accepting just enough to cover petrol costs, while at other times providing his lifesaving work for free.

His philosophy is simple yet profound, reflecting his deep respect for all life. “Every living thing has a right to survive on Earth. Snakes also have the right to coexist with us," Munna asserts, with a warm, reassuring smile.