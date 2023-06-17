‘So High’ on Alcohol, Confidence to Fool Cops, Maha Man Confesses Killing 2 People After 30 Yrs; Arrested

After successfully evading arrest for three decades, a 49-year-old man confessed — in an intoxicated state — to murdering a couple in Maharashtra’s Lonavala in 1993.

The man ended up spilling details of a double murder and robbery and was arrested by the police on Friday from Vikhroli.

After he confessed his murder, senior police inspector of the of the Mumbai Crime Branch Daya Nayak got a tip from a person after which he was arrested, NDTV reported.

All this while, the accused, identified as Avinash Pawar was hiding and had continuously moved several cities and changed this name to avoid the police.

In October 1993, Pawar and two others had gone to the couple’s house to rob them, but had killed the 55-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife in the process. The three men had strangled the couple with a rope and also stabbed them with knives,

While the other two accused were arrested at the time, Pawar had managed to escape. He was 19 years old at the time.

Pawar moved to Aurangabad where he lived with a different name of Amit Pawar, and also created an Aadhar card of the same name.

A case against him has been registered under section 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.