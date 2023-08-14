CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsJadavpur UniversityChandrayaan 3Mumbai Traffic NewsHar Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Himachal Pradesh: 7 Members of a Family Killed in Cloudburst in Solan
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh: 7 Members of a Family Killed in Cloudburst in Solan

Published By: Nayanika Sengupta

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST

Solan, India

Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. (Photos: Social media)

Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. (Photos: Social media)

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night

Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district while 15 to 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city as rain wreaked havoc in the state.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, many people are feared trapped following two landslides at Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla city. Several houses were buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
first published:August 14, 2023, 11:25 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 11:29 IST