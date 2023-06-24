CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Soldier Injured in Encounter with Terrorists, Search Underway Near LoC in J-K's Poonch
Soldier Injured in Encounter with Terrorists, Search Underway Near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 14:05 IST

Jammu, India

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
