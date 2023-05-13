CHANGE LANGUAGE
Some More Transfers Likely in Connection with Killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar
1-MIN READ

Some More Transfers Likely in Connection with Killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 18:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Tillu Tajpuriya, who was stabbed more than 90 times, tried to shield his face from the brutal attack but his rivals continued to stab him. (Image: screengrab from video)

Earlier, an official said the Tajpuriya murder was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things and also necessitated the need for ground-level changes

Some more jail officials are likely to be transferred in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya by a member of a rival gang inside Tihar prison, officials said on Saturday.

More than 90 jail officials here were transferred on Thursday.

A senior official said some more transfers are likely to take place next week, including from the jail headquarters.

Earlier, an official said the Tajpuriya murder was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things and also necessitated the need for ground-level changes.

The step has been taken with a view to send out a strong message that laxity in duties will not be tolerated, the officer had added.

    CCTV footage showed Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison last week.

    A footage that surfaced days later purportedly showed Tajpuriya being attacked in front of security personnel as well when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Aashi Sadana
    first published:May 13, 2023, 18:03 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 18:03 IST