Some Relief Soon As Chemists May Not Force Consumers to Buy Entire Strip of Tablets | Here's Why

Do you go to a pharmacy and had to buy an entire strip of tablets or capsules because chemists did not give you one or two tablets? Well, you may not need to buy the entire strip soon if you want to purchase only one or two tablets.

Acknowledging problems customers face when chemists insist on selling entire strips of tablets or capsules, the Centre is holding consultations with the pharma industry in a bid to find some solution to protect the consumer interest.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has held the first round of consultation with the senior representatives of the pharma and medical devices industry, sources said.

The issue was discussed at length in the meeting where top officials of the Drug Controller General of India were also present. The Department suggested new packing technology for medicines should be explored.

A suggestion to adopt perforation technology to cut the strip was made to the industry. There was also a recommendation to print manufacturing and expiry date on each strip and even use of QR code, sources added.

Chemists insist customers to buy entire strip of ten tablets or capsules which not only leads to medical wastage but also put an unnecessary financial burden on customers.

There are cases where the prescription is only for a day or two and the consumer is forced to buy the entire strip. In some cases, consumers buy medicines in small quantities because they cannot afford to buy for the entire week.

News agency PTI spoke to some chemists who said with fast-moving medicines, they have no problem in cutting the strip and selling the required quantity of medicine to customers.

In the case of slow-moving medicines/drugs, they insist on consumers buying an entire strip because distributors or pharmaceutical companies refuse to take back unsold medicines if the strips are cut.

(With PTI inputs)