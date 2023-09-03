CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Stable
1-MIN READ

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Stable

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 13:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Sources have said that Gandhi is stable and being monitored by a team of doctors

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI.

“She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," he said.

Her condition is stable, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
