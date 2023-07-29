'Get Rahul Married': Sonia Gandhi Responds to a Candid Request for Son in Haryana | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with women farmers from Haryana’s Sonipat recently in his bid to reach out to the public. Gandhi, accompanied by his mother, Sonia and sister Priyanka, had a light-hearted banter with women farmers. One of the women farmer urged Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married, to which, the senior Congress leader replied, “You find a girl."

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and posted glimpses of the conversation with the women farmers, his mother Sonia and sister, Priyanka.

“A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests!Delhi darshan of Sonipat’s farmer sisters, dinner with them at home, and lots of fun things to do. Got priceless gifts together - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," the Congress leader tweeted.

मां, प्रियंका और मेरे लिए एक यादगार दिन, कुछ खास मेहमानों के साथ!सोनीपत की किसान बहनों का दिल्ली दर्शन, उनके साथ घर पर खाना, और खूब सारी मज़ेदार बातें। साथ मिले अनमोल तोहफे - देसी घी, मीठी लस्सी, घर का अचार और ढेर सारा प्यार। पूरा वीडियो यूट्यूब पर:https://t.co/2rATB9CQoz pic.twitter.com/8ptZuUSDBk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2023

The women farmers met the Gandhi family on July 16.

The topic of Rahul Gandhi’s marriage always finds a way to make headlines. Earlier, on July 6, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, while talking to reporters about the prime ministerial face from the Opposition front and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married soon, said that it was “wrong to stay at the official residence of the prime minister without a wife".

During a joint press conference held in Patna post the meeting of the opposition parties on June 23, Yadav, in a light-hearted moment, had advised Gandhi to trim his beard and get married soon.

“Biyah nahi kiye aap. Shaadi kar lena chahiye tha. Abhi bhi samay beeta nahi hai. Shaadi kariye aur hum log baraati chalenge. Ab pakka karna padega. (You should have gotten married. There’s still time. There’s still time though, get married and we will attend the procession)," said Lalu Prasad Yadav amid laughter.

Gandhi replied to his comments, saying “ab aapne boldia hai toh hojayega".