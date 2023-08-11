Sonipat Banker Ditches Job To Turn Organic Farmer, Earns Four Times The Bank Salary

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 brought about a multitude of changes across the world. With global lockdowns and severe restrictions on air travel, the economies of numerous countries took a severe hit, leading to job losses and financial strain. However, amidst the grim circumstances, there were a select few who managed to turn adversity into opportunity. One such inspiring individual is Kapil, a resident of Shahjadpur village in the Sonipat district.

Kapil’s journey is a remarkable testament to resilience and adaptability. Formerly a bank cashier, he found himself facing a pivotal decision during the pandemic - either to relocate to Gujarat or resign from his job. Despite his efforts to secure alternative employment closer to home, the turbulent job market of the pandemic thwarted his attempts. Determined not to leave his city, Kapil embarked on a quest to explore potential business ventures.

Amidst his exploration, Kapil discerned a burgeoning demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the post-pandemic market. As health-conscious individuals realized the significance of a proper diet in maintaining fitness, the market for organic produce witnessed a significant upswing. Capitalizing on this emerging trend, Kapil ventured into the realm of organic farming, focusing on cultivating organic vegetables and fruits.

In the fertile land of Shahjadpur village, Kapil nurtured an orchard teeming with organic lemons and guavas. Remarkably, he managed to cultivate an impressive array of eight guava varieties, all competing against the renowned Taiwanese guava. What’s more, Kapil’s innovative approach eliminated the need to transport his produce to the marketplace. Customers flock directly to his paddy to purchase fresh guavas, reinforcing his role as a local source of organic goodness.

Kapil’s success story resonates as a beacon of hope, particularly for farmers and young individuals who may have grown disenchanted with agricultural pursuits. Speaking to News18, he shared, “I underwent training in organic farming at Acharya Devvrat’s training centre. Subsequently, I adopted organic methods to cultivate various types of guavas and lemons. The rewards have been substantial, with my earnings from organic farming surpassing my previous banking sector job by fourfold."