Home » India » Sophie Choudry Encourages Her Fans To Go Green In A Green BIKINI: PICS
1-MIN READ

Sophie Choudry Encourages Her Fans To Go Green In A Green BIKINI: PICS

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 20:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Sophie Choudry wishes her fans World Environment Day with this picture

Sophie Choudry wishes her fans World Environment Day with this picture

Sophie Choudry posted pictures of herself in a green bikini marking World Environment Day today

Sophie Choudry took to Instagram to share few pictures of herself in green bikini marking World Environment Day today. She captioned her post, “Happiness is green💚🌍 Plant trees, eliminate single use plastic, do your bit to save our precious planet!" In the pictures, we can see her enjoying herself with windswept hair and a beautiful smile.

Choudry’s message on World Environment Day conveys a powerful message about the importance of environmental conservation and personal responsibility. By emphasizing on the colour green, she highlights the vibrancy and vitality that a healthy environment brings to our lives.

Her message inspires individuals to find happiness and fulfillment through sustainable practices and conscious efforts to protect and preserve our natural resources.

Some days back, she took to the ‘Gram to post some beautiful pictures of herself in orange bikini at Maldives.

    We love both her green and orange bikinis, which one is your favourite?

