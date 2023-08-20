From Busan to UP: South Korean Woman Travels To India To Marry Boyfriend from Shahjahanpur

A 23-year-old South Korean woman travelled to India to marry her boyfriend, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports on Sunday.

The woman, Kim Boh-Nee, crossed paths with Sukhjeet Singh at a coffee shop in South Korea’s Busan city. Singh worked in the shop for more than six years, while Kim was employed at the same establishment, as a billing counter attendant.

Helped by a friend, Kim traveled to Delhi and then Shahjahanpur to reunited with Singh who had to come back to India for six months, as per reports.

According to news reports, the couple recently followed Sikh traditions and got married in a ceremony at a gurdwara.

Pictures on social media showed Kim wearing traditional Indian wedding attire while posing with Singh and family members outside a gurdwara in Shahjahanpur where the couple got married.

Singh has said he wishes to build a life with Kim in South Korea. Currently in India on a three-month tourist visa, Kim’s visit has extended to a month. She is scheduled to head back to South Korea in the forthcoming weeks, while Singh intends to join her after a three-month gap.

Both sides of the families are celebrating the harmonious blend of South Korean and Indian cultures as per the reports.

While Singh mother desires Kim to stay in India, she values her son’s happiness above all, as per a Hindustan Times article. Kim appreciates Indian culture and traditions, the report is quoted saying adding in addition to expressing “I Love Sukhjeet," she also voices her affection for India by saying “I Love India."

This marks the most recent addition to a series of cross-border love stories that have recently captured headlines. Anju, a married Indian woman travelled to Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to reunite with a friend whom she had connected with and developed romantic feelings for on Facebook.

Similarly, Seema Ghulam Haider, a mother of four from Pakistan, discreetly entered India to reside with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she initially connected with while playing PUBG back in 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)