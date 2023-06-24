Southwest Monsoon Likely to Reach Rajasthan Next Week

The southwest Monsoon is expected to reach Rajasthan next week due to which heavy rains may occur in several parts of the state, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon reached parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Haryana on Saturday and conditions are favourable for it to remain active and advance further in the coming days.

Due to this, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activities with thunderstorms in some parts of east Rajasthan on June 25 and June 26.

Monsoon is likely to reach parts of East Rajasthan in the next 2-4 days, the meteorological centre said.

Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rains at some places in Kota, Udaipur division and surrounding areas of southeast Rajasthan from June 26 to 28.

Light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places with thundershowers over northern parts of west Rajasthan. On the other hand, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner districts of the northwestern area of the state are likely to record humid summers.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 42.4 degrees in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 42 degrees in Churu, 41.4 degrees in Fatehpur (Sikar).