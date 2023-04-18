Speculation Rises As 'Disgruntled' BJP MLAs from Tripura Camp in Delhi

Speculation over dissension brewing in Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s government grew as a group of BJP MLAs left for Delhi to meet with BJP’s central leaders, especially as a prominent party leader also came up with a social media post seemingly explaining that complaining or taking a dispute to a higher party functionary did not tantamount to indiscipline.

Party officials have confirmed that at least four BJP MLAs from Manipur Valley are in Delhi to meet central leaders.

Uripok MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani, who is among the four BJP MLAs from Manipur Valley camping in Delhi, posted a picture on a Facebook site `Raghumani for Uripok’ showing the group meeting Union Minister of State for North East B L Verma.

”They (Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam, Paonam Brojen and Raghumani) discussed the border and development; issues of Manipur,” the post said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the new development, another BJP MLA, RK Imo Singh, on his official Facebook account that "we all are bound by a particular ideology/constitution of the political party we belong to. As Legislators, we have a bounded duty to work as per the programmes and decisions of that government/party. One may complain and take the dispute against the leader of the govt/party/minister to the appropriate authority, but not take that dispute to the media as that amounts to attract disciplinary action being taken up against the complainant.”

The trip to Delhi to meet national leaders came a day after BJP MLA Karam Shyam of Langthabal constituency had tendered his resignation on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had ”not been assigned any responsibility”.

Earlier, on April 8, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam of Heirok constituency had tendered his resignation from the post of Advisor to the CM citing a similar grievance.

Besides the MLAs from the valley, several BJP MLAs from the Kuki tribe are also believed to be camping in the national capital.

Another party source told PTI ” The trip is not official … but we believe they too went to meet some leaders to express their grievances.” While the dissent of the valley MLAs is generally understood as rising out of personal frustration, the dissent of the Kuki MLAs is more complex as it involves government policies which, Kuki observers believes targets their community.

Paolienlal Haokip, a Kuki MLA from Saikot in Kuki majority Churachandpur had recently expressed dissent over the government policies related to the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserved forest areas, Haokip had asked:” Without a proper settlement policy of the state to accommodate the state’s growing population, is it right to evict settlements in earlier wetlands (which have been) surreptitiously declared Reserved and Protected Forests?”

He added that the state needs a "proper settlement policy for both the Hills and the Valley, not erratic, whimsical and targetted evictions. Matters of policy need to be discussed within the cabinet and the Assembly, not at the whims and fancies of one person.”

Haokip also raised questions over ”the government’s role to bring peace and harmony between communities living within the state” and sought to know whether entire communities were being demonised.

Some powerful Kuki outfits are demanding solutions to the Kuki political problem, including greater power for the Hills people and a separate administration.

The Kuki tribe is represented by ten MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly of whom seven are BJP MLAs.

