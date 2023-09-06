Arun Kumar Sinha, Director of the Security Group Responsible for PM's Protection, Passes Away

Arun Kumar Sinha, director of Special Protection Group (SPG) passed away on Wednesday after brief illness. A 1988 Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was recently given one year extension.

SPG is entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Minister and their immediate family members. Since its inception in the year 1985, SPG is providing security to its protectees at their office and residence, during local functions and during internal as well as external tours.

According to the group’s website, in view of the prevailing security environment in the country and the threats emanating from the trans-national terrorism, the force has to constantly strive towards technological modernization and skill up gradation. The future is bound to demand constant changes in our organization, in our administrative system, in our recruitment process and in our training. Protecting the SPG protectees on 24×7 basis for years continuously makes this unique force versatile.