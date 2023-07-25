SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Engine Maintenance Work; No Injuries Reported

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Delhi airport while undergoing engine maintenance work on Tuesday. The incident took place when the airline’s Q400 aircraft was at bay to carry out an engine ground run and a team of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) noticed a fire warning on the engine.

Issuing a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the fire was soon brought under control and no injuries were reported to aircraft and maintenance personnel.

“On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 Engine. The aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, a fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel safe," the spokesperson said.