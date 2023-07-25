CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Engine Maintenance Work; No Injuries Reported
1-MIN READ

SpiceJet Aircraft Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Engine Maintenance Work; No Injuries Reported

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 21:31 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place when the airline's Q400 aircraft was at bay to carry out an engine ground run. (File photo/IANS)

The incident took place when the airline's Q400 aircraft was at bay to carry out an engine ground run. (File photo/IANS)

Issuing a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the fire was soon brought under control and no injuries were reported to aircraft and maintenance personnel

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Delhi airport while undergoing engine maintenance work on Tuesday. The incident took place when the airline’s Q400 aircraft was at bay to carry out an engine ground run and a team of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) noticed a fire warning on the engine.

Issuing a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the fire was soon brought under control and no injuries were reported to aircraft and maintenance personnel.

“On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 Engine. The aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, a fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel safe," the spokesperson said.

first published:July 25, 2023, 21:28 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 21:31 IST