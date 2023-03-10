Spring Turns Parts of Srinagar into Floral Wonderland, Huge Influx of Tourists Expected | See Photos

It’s officially spring season in Srinagar, and the foothills of Hari Parbat fort are dotted with pink and white flowers. Thousands of almond trees are in full bloom and the scenery is nothing short of a floral wonderland.

The famous almond garden - also known locally as Bagamwari – is home to thousands of almond trees. The arrival of spring also marks the beginning of the tourist season which is a huge boost for the Jammu and Kashmir government. Hundreds of tourists have already begun thronging Badamwari.

The history of the iconic garden remains a mystery as experts say no official records have been preserved to point to the actual origin of the gardens. Some say the gardens existed even before the rule of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin in the 14th century. A dome in the garden is named after the Afghan ruler Warris Shah.

“From what we’ve been told, this is the best time to visit Kashmir and witness almond blossoms. There is freshness in the air and the snow-capped mountains are the perfect background for the dazzling gardens,” Swati, a tourist from Bihar who lives in Germany told News18.

The blossom season also ensures that a bulk of the locals, who otherwise stay indoors during the harsh winter season, are up and about. Spring breathes back color into not just the gardens, but also into their lives.

The local government is hoping that all the previous records of tourist influx are broken this spring, paving the way for new record-highs. The tourism sector directly benefits thousands of people who are linked to the tourism industry in the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department is planning to celebrate the spring season across various gardens of Srinagar in mid-March.

In addition to the almond blossom, Asia’s largest tulip garden is also expected to be opened for the public in the next few weeks which will add more colour to Kashmir’s spring blossom.

