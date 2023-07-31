Sri Lankan Who Entered India to Marry Andhra Man She Met on Facebook, Asked to Leave Before Visa Expires

A 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman who travelled to India to marry a man from Andhra Pradesh who she met on Facebook, has been asked to leave by August 6 unless her visa gets extended.

The woman, identified as Shivakumari Vigneshwari entered the country on a tourist visa, and married, the 28-year-old Laxman. The couple got married at a temple in Arimakulapalle village in Venkatagirikota Mandal in the Chittoor district.

Lakshman, is a native of Arimakulapalle village, has been working as mason in the village and surrounding villages to lead the life.

Vigneshwari has now been instructed to leave the country once her visa expires on August 6 or seek an extension of her stay. She has also been served notice by Chitoor district superintendent of police (SP) Y Rishanth Reddy.

The police has also advised the couple to get their marriage registered.

The two have been talking to each other online since the past six years.

The elders of the village enquired the both about their love and affection towards each other.

Vigneshwari is planning to get an Indian citizenship and she came to Andhra Pradesh on July 8, and the two got married at a temple on July 20. The boy’s family offered their blessings to the union.

After getting married, Vigneswari, the Sri Lankan, has been staying in the house of her in-laws in Arimakulapalle village.