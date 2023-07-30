Sri Lankan Woman Enters India to Marry Andhra Man She Met on Facebook; Plans to Become Citizen

In another cross-border story, a 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman has travelled to India to marry a man from Andhra Pradesh who she met on Facebook six years ago.

The woman, identified as Shivakumari Vigneshwari entered the country on a tourist visa, and married, the 28-year-old Laxman.

She has now been instructed to leave the country once her visa expires on August 15 or seek an extension of her say, according to The Times of India.

Chitoor district superintendent of police (SP) Y Rishanth Reddy served a notice on the woman on this.

Vigneshwari is planning to get an Indian citizenship, and on Saturday she also applied an extension of her stay for an year, TOI said.

The woman came to Andhra Pradesh on July 8, and the two got married at a temple on July 20. The boy’s family offered their blessings to the union.

The police has also advised the couple to get their marriage registered.

Other recent cross-border stories

This comes after the stories of Anju and Seema Ghulam Haider, who crossed borders to meet or get married to the men they met online.

Haider, a Pakistani mother of four sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

According to reports, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year.

Seema returned to Nepal from Pakistan, taking the Karachi-Dubai route, on a 15-day tourist visa on May 10. In Nepal, she reached from Kathmandu to Pokhara and stayed for the night.

Seema then took a bus from Pokhara on the morning of May 12 and entered India from Roopandehi-Khunwa (Khunwa) border district Siddharthnagar.

On the other hand, Anju, an Indian woman entered Pakistan legally to meet her Facebook friend, but has no intentions to marry him.

Anju, 34, born in Uttar Pradesh, and living in Rajasthan’s Alwar travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the invitation of her 29-year-old friend Nasrulla. The two met each other around 3 years back on social media.

Anju also highlighted that she came to Pakistan for sightseeing and to attend a wedding and followed proper legal procedures to do so.

She specifically mentioned that she has no intentions of getting married to Nasrullah.