Srinagar, Hampi, Kevadia, Rishikesh among Venues for over 70 G20 Meetings before September Summit in Delhi

India will host over 70 meetings of the Group of 20 from now till the big G20 summit to be held on September 9 and 10 in Delhi. The G20 will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir with a meeting scheduled in Srinagar next month and some other interesting venues like Kevadia, Hampi, Rishikesh, and Mahabalipuram.

India has scheduled a three-day G20 meeting of the tourism working group in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24, after a long gap of several years. This, officials say, will act as a big message of normalcy in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 sections. Srinagar is also a major tourist destination and the union territory of J&K saw a record 1.84 crore tourists in 2022, the Centre earlier said. The G20 delegates would be taken around Srinagar and the city will be beautified before the event takes place.

The other upcoming important G20 meetings will be the trade and investment group meeting in Kevadia, Gujarat, on June 19-21. The third Sherpa meeting has been scheduled in Hampi in Karnataka on July 10-12 and a culture group meeting will also be held there in July. Hampi is famous for its group of monuments, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The earlier two Sherpa meetings of G20 were held in Udaipur and Kumarakom.

The town of Rishikesh will also see a G20 meeting of the infrastructure working group from June 26-28. The temple town of Mahabalipuram, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will host the sustainable finance working group from June 19-21. Other venues for G20 meetings till the summit include Varanasi, Goa, Pune, Indore, Chennai, and Gandhinagar.

In September, all G20 meetings have been scheduled in Delhi before the main summit on September 9-10. These would include the 4th Sherpa meeting, the joint Sherpas and finance deputies meeting, the finance and central bank deputies meeting, and the joint finance and energy deputies meeting, all scheduled between September 3 and 8.

