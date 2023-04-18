Srinagar to go Dumpster Free With Civic Body's GPS-enabled, Door-to-Door Waste Collection Vehicles

In a major boost to keep Srinagar city garbage and dumpster free, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has added 150 new C&T vehicles. It has also commenced its path-breaking GIS and real time GPS monitored Segregated Waste Collection system.

The system will be 100 percent door-to-door, and with its launch, the civic body has also initiated the removal of dumpsters from the city. A revised area and ward-wise deployment schedule has been issued for Garbage Collection Vehicles across the city.

“SMC has also initiated the process of removing dumpsters and bins from the city in a bid to create a garbage-free & dumpster free city. They have added more than 150 vehicles to its existing fleet including 100 new light motor vehicles for door to door primary collection and around 50 new heavy motor vehicles including modern compactors for secondary transportation," an official said.

This is the first of its kind upgradation in Srinagar city’s Solid Waste Management Infrastructure, the civic body said. “All vehicles have been enabled with GPS devices for real-time monitoring. The GIS mapping and geo-fencing of all areas and wards up to lane level has been done to ensure efficient and timely waste collection. The areas and households to be serviced by each vehicle have been mapped," they said.

The Integrated Solid Waste Management IT System under Smart City project will enable comprehensive monitoring. It has been enabled with features including live location tracking, route & time deviation alerts, grievance redressal, and quality assurance tools.

“The garbage collection vehicles will reach each and every household and every commercial establishment including shops in Srinagar City. People will have to necessarily hand over the segregated waste to SMC garbage collection vehicles," a press release by the government read.

SMC is closing down all the garbage vulnerable points as well as the sites where dumpsters used to be located. It has been prohibited to deposit waste at such points from now onward.

