Stalin Hails Late VP Singh as 'Revolutionary Leader'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, the late V P Singh on his birth anniversary, calling him a “revolutionary leader" who championed the cause of social justice.

Singh and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged, he said in a social media post.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, I pay homage to a revolutionary leader who was steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes. He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that ReservationIsOurRight," he tweeted.

“The legacy of Thiru V P Singh intertwines with the spirit of our leader Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) as they shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged. May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a brighter and more equitable future," he added.

The CM also shared an old picture of Singh and Karunanidhi.