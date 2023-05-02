State Discoms Owe More Than Rs 17,000 Crore to Central Power Generators

Various state discoms owe a total of Rs 17,258 crore to central power generators like NPCIL, NPTC and NHPC as on March 30, of which, Tangedco, the Tamil Nadu government-owned discom, owes more than Rs 7,000 crore, as per the latest data released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

More than Rs 3,000 crore is pending towards NPCIL alone as power from two units in Kudankulam and Kalpakkam is being sold to Tangedco.

“We send repeated reminders to all discoms to settle their accounts without any delay. But almost all discoms delay payments to the central power generators and now the Centre has told all discoms that they will have to pay the money pending in 48 instalments,” said a CEA official.

The official added that power generators like NTPC need funds to get coal to generate power. “If there is any delay from the discoms, NTPC will also delay payment to Coal India,” he said.

Tangedco is also the leading nuclear power buyer among all discoms in the country. “Tangedco gets nearly 1000MW from the two units of Kudankulam. Apart from this, it also gets power from two power reactors in Kalpakkam as well as from Kaiga. Thus, Tangedco is main market for NPCIL but due to financial stress, Tangedco could not pay NPCIL on time,” said the official.

“Tangedco has started pay all central power generators at Rs 300 crore per month and in 48 months we will be able to clear the debt. The money is pending for power supply in the last few years. At present, we settle the power bill from NTPC or NPCIL before the 75th day of the bill date,” said Tangedco chairman Rajesh Lakhani.

Tangedco could not pay on time in the recent past due to non-availability of funds. “Tangedco did not revise its tariff since December 2014 and only in 2022, we were able to revise the tariff. Now the financial position has improved and slowly but surely, we will pay off all power generators belonging to government or private,” said Lakhani.

He said due to the tariff revision, Tangedco has received not less than Rs 1,500 crore for the half year in the last financial year. “Only in the current financial year, we will be able to know how much more we will get due to the tariff revision,” said Lakhani.

Among the central power generators, discoms will have to pay a maximum of Rs 4898.50 crore to NPCIL. Following NPCIL is NLC to which discoms will have to pay Rs 4,348,13 crore. The NTPC will receive Rs 762 crore.

Read all the Latest India News here