State 'Freed' of Naxals, Six CoBRA Teams Withdraw from Jharkhand; to Move to Telangana, Chhattisgarh

The CRPF’s elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA will move out of Jharkhand as per a new re-deployment plan after the Union government claimed that the state had been freed of Left-Wing Extremism.

According to an official communication, six CoBRA teams will move to Telangana and Chhattisgarh as per the latest review done by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters. The communication has termed the transfer of teams as ‘withdrawal’ of forces from Jharkhand.

Sources said three teams will have to move by March 17 as per the re-deployment plan. When News18 talked to ground commanders of the CoBRA force, they said deployment had been done for the final leg of the battle with Naxals.

They added that other infrastructure and tech items will reach areas that have Naxal presence in an attempt to wipe out the threat.

The communication released on Friday said teams will be deployed in Chennapuram, Tippapuram and some parts of Chhattisgarh which still have dominance of Naxals.

Sources also said in the next nine months, Union government agencies will push other forces for multiple operations.

Interestingly, the National Security Guard (NSG) has already been given training in jungle warfare by anti-Naxal forces and central agencies have conducted rounds of operations through drone attacks.

Meanwhile, after witnessing multiple attempts to wipe them off from various districts, the central committee of Naxals has intensified its attacks on security forces.

The Sukma area of Chhattisgarh has been witnessing attacks on forces by Naxals. It is expected that more CoBRA teams will be deployed in the region to handle the situation.

The government had claimed that forces have freed Buddha Pahad in Jharkhand from the domination of Naxals after almost three decades. “Buddha Pahad, Jharkhand, which was a Naxal-dominated area, has been freed and an Mi-17 (helicopter) also successfully landed there recently. A camp has been established. The effort took place under three different operations,” former DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh had said.

The home ministry had said that the steadfast implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan to Address Left Wing Extremism- 2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in such violence. The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 per cent from an all-time high of 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, it said.

Similarly, the resultant deaths of civilians and security personnel have reduced by 85 per cent from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, the ministry added.​

