State of The 'Art': G20 Park with 'Waste to Wonder' Concept Coming Up in Delhi in Line with PM's Vision

Following the handover of the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bali summit on November 16, 2022, India’s year-long presidency of the forum started on December 1, 2022, and will continue until November 30, 2023. The Indian touch to the G20 presidency comes from the slogan Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future. Prime Minister Modi has personally been very heavily invested in the G20 presidency and sees it as a platform for a new beginning in the direction of expansion of the world economy and redefining the meaning of development and sustainable growth.

It is with the PM’s goal and vision that India has proposed to develop a G20 park in Delhi to symbolise “togetherness on the path of development". Sources say PM Modi regularly monitored the development of the concept for this park. The park to be developed on the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future", will come up at Delhi’s upmarket Shanti Path and Ring Road junction.

This park will showcase sculptures depicting national animals and birds of the G20 countries made using the “waste to wonder" concept. Each animal or bird will be depicted through metal art pieces of the dimension 5-7 feet by 4-5 feet. Every piece will be made of scrap and other waste materials sourced from the yards of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other agencies with Lalit Kala Academy promoting and creating the artwork projects.

On April 21, the Waste to Wonder Art Camp was inaugurated at the historic Chaudhary Gulab Singh Gurjar Chaupal, Garhi. The message of a park for the G20 summit enhances Delhi as a living city, a city with art as its identity, say officials. Artists from different Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh are working on artwork projects to create national birds and animals of the different G20 countries, including the Indian peacock, American bison, Brazilian jaguar, red-crowned crane from China, Saudi Arabian camel, Korean magpie, Australian emu, Canadian gray jay, Russian brown bear, and Mexican golden eagle.

The G20 comprises 19 countries—Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States—as well as the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The art pieces for the G20 park have been conceptualised, designed, and curated by a team of renowned national-level artists with experience in waste-to-wonder projects. Each piece will be handcrafted and well-finished to prove that waste can be converted to wonder. Each piece will be firmly installed on a base platform to prevent theft or mishandling. An information plate on the side indicating the animal, its real appearance, and its importance for the concerned country will be provided. The details of the artists will also be displayed.

The waste-to-wonder theme has been chosen to promote this very important and relevant concept. The art pieces will be created in a “national camp mode" conducted on-site at Garhi Artist Studio, in Delhi’s East of Kailash area, where the public will be able to see the scrap being converted to wonders over a few days. This will be run through a campaign on YouTube and other social media to reach larger audiences. Every evening, a meet-the-artist event will be conducted for the public. The artists will be assisted by a team of students from leading art colleges who will benefit from exposure to the exclusive work. The campaign will be run by the NDMC in partnership with Lalit Kala Academy.

The national camp of artists will run till May 1. After this, the art pieces will be moved to the G20 park, which is likely to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when completed.

Read all the Latest India News here