Home » India » Statue of Bhagat Singh to Be Installed at Delhi MCD Headquarters Premises: Mayor Office
1-MIN READ

Statue of Bhagat Singh to Be Installed at Delhi MCD Headquarters Premises: Mayor Office

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 09:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The statue will be installed before Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary.(Representative image: Shutterstock)

The statue will be installed before Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary.(Representative image: Shutterstock)

The announcement coincided with 'Shaheed Diwas' which marks the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed during the British rule

The office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday announced that a statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh will be installed in the premises of the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The announcement coincided with ‘Shaheed Diwas’ which marks the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed during the British rule.

The statue will be installed before Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. A team led by Oberoi has already identified a suitable site inside the MCD headquarters, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“Every MCD employee and official would be inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s statue to work for the betterment of the society," she said.

The mayor emphasised the importance of Bhagat Singh’s supreme sacrifice for the country and said that his contribution to the freedom struggle was unparalleled.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 24, 2023, 09:23 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 09:23 IST