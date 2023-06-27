Sthree Sakthi SS-371 Winning Numbers for Tuesday, June 27; Here’s Guessing Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lucky draw for Tuesday, June 27 at 3 pm. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh, the third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Check full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lucky draw here.

STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 GUESSING NUMBERS

4127 4172 4217 4271 4712 4721 1427 1472 1247 1274 1742 1724 2417 2471 2147 2174 2741 2714 7412 7421 7142 7124 7241 7214

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize Rs 75 Lakh 2nd Prize Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs. 5,000 4th Prize Rs. 2,000 5th Prize Rs. 1,000 6th Prize Rs. 500 7th Prize Rs. 200 8th Prize Rs. 100 Consolation Prize Rs. 8,000

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 LOTTERY

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.