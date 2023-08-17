CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Stones Found Placed on Railway Track in Kerala's Kasaragod
Stones Found Placed on Railway Track in Kerala's Kasaragod

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 23:49 IST

New Delhi, India

A case is registered and an investigation is launched. (File/News18)

The loco pilot of the train then informed the Kasaragod railway station authorities about the stones, who in turn alerted the police

Broken pieces of closet and tiny stones were found placed on a railway track here on Thursday and a local train managed to pass through it, police said.

The loco pilot of the train then informed the Kasaragod railway station authorities about the stones, who in turn alerted the police.

“Somebody deliberately placed the stones on the track. A case is registered and an investigation is launched in this regard," a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 17, 2023, 23:49 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 23:49 IST