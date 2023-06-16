'Stop Blocking Security Convoys amid Rising Militant Attacks': Manipur CM Biren Singh Urges Public

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday emphasised the urgent need for the public to refrain from obstructing security convoys on the streets.

Such actions have caused significant hindrances and delays in the timely arrival of backup units, severely impacting the confrontation of militants who are targeting civilians in peripheral areas, said the CM while speaking to the media at his secretariat in Imphal.

Expressing concern over the recent incident in Khamenlok, where at least nine lives were lost and numerous houses were set ablaze, the chief minister condemned the violence.

He announced the initiation of combing operations in 41 hill areas and 38-39 valley areas to apprehend all those involved.

As part of these operations, six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have already been recovered, he added.

The CM further assured the public that strong action would be taken against the terrorists responsible for the brutal killings in Khamenlok.

Addressing the ongoing unrest, he that it is not a conflict between communities but one between the state government and illegal immigrants, as well as anti-social elements promoting violence and hatred. In this regard, he called upon the public to focus on destabilising these elements and not to succumb to spreading rumours, which have contributed to triggering further violence and eroding trust within the Manipuri community.

In response to reports of certain individuals engaging in the illicit buying and selling of abandoned land, the chief minister emphasised that the government will strictly enforce the ML and LR Act of 1960.

He assured the public that abandoned lands and houses of displaced people cannot be claimed by anyone, as security forces are actively guarding them.

Regarding comments from CSOs based in Mizoram, Biren urged the Mizoram government to exercise control over them, stating that their involvement does not entitle them to decide the fate of Manipur.

On the matter of demands for separate administration by ten MLAs, including cabinet ministers, he stated that the government is approaching the issue with a reconciliatory mindset, seeking a mutual understanding, as it is a political matter.

However, he emphatically declared that Manipur’s integrity would not be compromised under any circumstances.

The chief minister also revealed plans to extend the curfew period from 5 am to 6 pm, allowing normal activities to resume gradually and reopen schools from June 21, if possible.

The State Level Peace Committee headed by the governor has also begun consultations with its members to expedite the restoration of peace, he said assuring the public that all necessary measures are also being taken by ministers and MLAs, who are engaging in talks with various stakeholders.

The CM lastly sought the support and cooperation of the public to achieve the early restoration of peace in Manipur.

The press briefing was also attended by Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, ministers, and MLAs.