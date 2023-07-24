​Stopped Within 4 Hrs: Gyanvapi Mosque’s ASI Survey Halted after SC Order; Muslim Side to Move HC

The much-talked-about scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque was called off almost four hours after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to halt it.

The Varanasi district court had on Friday ordered an extensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque to unearth the facts and ascertain whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing temple or not.

ALSO READ | Gyanvapi Mosque: As SC Stops Survey, Here is A Timeline of The Case | EXPLAINED

Acting on the district court’s order, a team, composed of some 50 people, including five women plaintiffs, lawyers, experts from ASI and others, had launched the survey during the morning hours of Monday.

Those aware of the court’s proceedings said the survey was aimed at the scientific investigation of the entire structure and to unearth the facts related to the monuments.

Big win for the Muslim side in #GyanvapiCase, as #SupremeCourt stays the #Varanasi Court order which allowed the #ASI survey in the #GyanvapiMosque till 5 PM of 26th July@anany_b with details | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/vbunafhmWK— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 24, 2023

ASI TEAM WAS DIVIDED INTO FOUR

Madan Mohan Yadav, senior advocate representing the women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi Case, said, “The ASI’s investigation began around 7.30 am on Monday. Along with the ASI officials, there were women plaintiffs, their lawyers and others who were part of the survey. Soon after entering the premises armed with latest gadgets, the ASI team was divided into four teams and began the scientific investigations through their handheld devices. However, around 11.15 am, the survey was called off following the Supreme Court’s order.”

The district court’s order had excluded the section of the structure that remained sealed, since the Supreme Court’s order dated May 22. It’s the area where Hindus claimed to have found the Shivling, whereas the Muslims claimed there was a ‘fountain’, a part of ‘Wazoo Khana’.

THE SC ORDER

The apex court ordered has halted the ongoing survey of the ASI at the disputed site until 5 pm on Wednesday (July 26). “We are of the view that some breathing time should be granted to the mosque committee,” said the SC bench led by CJI DV Chandrachud.

Besides, the court’s order further stated that the district court order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on July 26. “If the petitioner moves the high court, the registrar-judicial of the high court should ensure that it is placed before a bench so that it is heard before the status quo order ends,” the order further stated.

ALSO READ | Gyanvapi Row: SC Stays ASI Survey of Mosque Complex Till July 26, 5 PM

The SC’s order on the survey is an outcome of the hearing of a contempt petition filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, challenging the district court’s order for an ASI survey of the mosque complex.

Yadav said the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committe (AIMC), which represents the Muslim side of the case, now plans to move the high court. “We have already filed a caveat with the high court in order to keep us all informed about the legal measures initiated by the AIMC,” he said.