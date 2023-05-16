CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Strangled With Cycle Chain, Head Smashed, Throat Slit: 3 Minors Kill 12-year-old Friend In MP's Seoni
1-MIN READ

Strangled With Cycle Chain, Head Smashed, Throat Slit: 3 Minors Kill 12-year-old Friend In MP's Seoni

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:33 IST

Seoni, India

The youngest accused is 11. (Representative image)



All three accused have been detained and produced in court which sent them to a correctional home for 14 days

In a horrifying incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, an 11-year-old boy strangled his friend to death, smashed his head and slit his throat with a sharp knife, the police said.

The scuffle, which the police suspect to be the outcome of an old dispute, broke out between three minor boys after which the youngest of them committed the heinous crime.

As per the police, three accused called the boy to a deserted place and murdered him.

“The trio, aged 16, 14 and 11 respectively including two brothers, called the 12-year-old boy to a deserted place in Magarkatha village, about 28 km from the Seoni district headquarters, on Sunday," Barghat police station Inspector Prasanna Sharma told PTI.

“They planned the crime and called their 12-year-old friend to a secluded place. They caught hold of him and strangled him with a cycle chain. As the boy cried in pain, they smashed his head with a big stone, and slit his throat with a sharp knife which is used for slaughtering goats," Sharma said.

Later, all the accused stuffed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it on a pile of pebbles near their house. The crime came to light after a woman spotted the blood-stained bag and informed the police, the agency reported.

While the police are shocked that the minor accused have committed the crime like habitual killers, a case has been registered against them.

    All three accused have been detained and produced in court which sent them to a correctional home for 14 days.

    (With PTI inputs)

