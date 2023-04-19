CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » Another Stray Dog Attack! Noida Woman Seen Running For Life in Viral Video | WATCH
2-MIN READ

Another Stray Dog Attack! Noida Woman Seen Running For Life in Viral Video | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Visuals of the incident. (Photo: News18)

Visuals of the incident. (Photo: News18)

The incident took place at Mahagun Mezzaria Society in sector 78 Noida. In the video, the woman with her pet was seen running for her life when a pack of stray dogs attacked her

A video is going viral on the internet where stray dogs were seen attacking a woman and her pet in a residential society in Noida.

The incident took place at Mahagun Mezzaria Society in sector 78 Noida. In the video, the woman with her pet was seen running for her life when a pack of stray dogs attacked her.

This is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states. Earlier this month, a man was fatally injured following a dog attack at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). A pack of dogs attacked an elderly man roaming in a park on the university campus, and mauled him to death, police said. As per the CCTV footage of the area, the man was attacked by a pack of dogs, dragging him across the park before he succumbed to his injuries.

In March, two children, aged five and seven, were mauled to death by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi. In February this year, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad.

In another incident from January, a Swiggy delivery executive succumbed to injuries he received on jumping off the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area. When the 23-year-old reached the location — Lumbini Rock Castle apartment on road number 6 in Banjara Hills — to deliver the order and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer reportedly chased him. In a bid to escape the dog attack, he jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries and later died.

RELATED NEWS

Stray Dogs Menace: Govt Notifies New Animal Birth Control Rules

As the incidents of stray dogs attacking people are increasing day by day, the Central government has asked states to “effectively” implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

In the rules notified last month, the government said municipal corporations need to implement the rules along with anti-rabies programmes, Times of India reported.

By effective implementation of these rules, the Ministry of Animal husbandry said the animal birth control programme can be conducted by local bodies which will help in reducing the stray dog population.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. noida
  2. stray dogs
first published:April 19, 2023, 16:56 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 17:08 IST