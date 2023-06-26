Stray Dogs Horror: Girl Attacked, Bitten, Dragged by Canines in Karnataka, Locals Come To Rescue

The horror of ghastly dog attacks continues to rise as a pack of stray dogs assaulted a girl in Karnataka’s Koppal on Saturday and dragged her with them.

The horrific incident was caught on CCTV and is now being widely circulated on social media triggering panic among the locals.

In the video, two stray dogs can be seen jumping and attacking the girl, dragging her to a distance and biting her.

According to locals who witnessed the incident, the stray dogs bit her repeatedly then dragged her to a distance and threw her away.

However, this is not the first time stray dogs attacked a child. In yet another attack that took place just a day back, stray dogs attacked an 8-year-old who was hospitalised after she was mauled by three canines at her house.

The incident took place in the same town where an 11-year-old autistic boy was killed after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on June 11.

In April, the body of a newborn was found around by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. It was reported that the dog probably dragged her and killed the child.

Security guards at McGann district hospital said they chased away the dog after they noticed it was running around the hospital’s maternity ward carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth.