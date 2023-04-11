Strayed Rare Eagle Owl With Horn-like Feathers Rescued in Tamil Nadu

The forest department rescued an uncommon species of eagle owl with horn-like feathers on its head as it strayed in Bodinayakanur taluk in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.

The owl was reportedly released back into the forest by the forest officials.

On April 10, the public spotted a unique type of owl weighing about 3 kg in front of the State Bank in Bodinayakanur in Theni. The individuals who were shocked to witness the owl with reported injuries informed the forest department officials for immediate rescue.

Meanwhile, the forest department responded quickly to the scene and reportedly identified the owl to be ‘The Indian Eagle Owl’, which is a rare species commonly found on the Indian subcontinent, whose feathers resemble horns on its head. Bengal Eagle Owl and Rock Eagle Owl are other names for Indian Eagle Owl, according to the forest department.

Furthermore, an official from the forest department noted, ‘This owl species, which may be found in rocky and hilly woodlands, has brown and grey feathers all over its body. "

This species of owl never venture out on its own, while they can only be spotted travelling in groups of two or more. Moreover, this species of owl chases its prey much like an eagle,’ he added.

This particular Indian Eagle Owl was thought to have wandered, according to officials of the forest department. Eventually, after the veterinarian provided first aid to the owl, the forest department captured the rare species of owl alive and transported it to the forest region.

