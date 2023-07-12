Strong Focus on Trade, Economy, Defence & Technology: What Does PM Modi’s France Itinerary Look Like

After the historic US tour last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France will also be high on impact and deliverables.

PM Modi will be Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations. Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including IAF aircraft.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations, akin to India’s Republic Day Parade.

However, foreign leaders being invited as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day is not common (last time it was in 2017 when US President was invited). Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it.

Modi’s visit coincides with 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner of India and one of the earliest ones.

There is great personal chemistry between the leaders and the visit will see special gestures by President Macron. These include multiple meetings with PM’s presence, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, Macron will be hosting the State Banquet for PM Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day.

The PM will have an interaction with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House).

There will be a strong focus on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from Indian and French sides.

India is looking for close collaboration not just on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues.

The PM will also have interaction with prominent French personalities, plus the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community.

PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organised by the Indian Embassy, including ‘Namaste France’ event earlier this week.

Ambitious outcomes are expected on technology, space, defence, geo-strategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, people to people, sports and culture, government officials said.

PM Modi will be going to the UAE while returning from France on July 14 on a small half-day trip.