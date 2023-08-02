‘Such Situations Come in Everyone’s Life’: Yogi Adityanath Opens Up on His Father’s Death, Sister's Hardship

It’s been more than 30 years since Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and head priest of Gorakhnath Mutt, Gorakhpur, left his family and home and opted to be a ‘Sanyasi’. But it often becomes difficult for him to control his emotions whenever there is a mention of his family. For example, in a recent interview with ANI, Yogi Adityanath was asked about his sister and why he could not visit her on ‘Rakshabandhan’ in the last 30 years. Besides, the CM took on several other questions related to his personal life, especially the ones related to his father, who died during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

‘She Has Not Tied the Rakhi Since 30 Years’

When in an interview it was reminded that his sister has not tied him Rakhi in the last 30 years, Yogi Adityanath said, “Such situations come in everyone’s life. But I think they should be kept for our own remembrance. I think that’s life.”

While facing another question on his younger sister running a tea stall, Yogi Adityanath said, “It’s absolutely right as money and fame can never satisfy a person. I think that the biggest Yogi is the one who is satisfied with one’s own hard work.”

When asked if she was “ashamed” of running a tea stall despite being the CM’s sister, she said, “It is my fate that I am poor and run a tea stall. At least I am not doing some dirty job. I am earning my livelihood by working hard and I am not ashamed of that”.

‘Met My Father During a Programme’

Yogi Adityanath recalled his last meeting with his father in Bijnor district. “My father never came here (in Lucknow). I last met him in Najibabad where I visited to inaugurate a sugar mill. While addressing the gathering, I spotted a person, much familiar to me, sitting in the crowd. Though he was sitting at a distance, I, at once, recognised that he was my father. After the programme got over, I met him.”

He also said during the interview that he met his mother and family in Uttarakhand in May 2022. “I went to meet my mother after many years. My father passed away in 2020. I could not meet him or family members before that for many years. Then due to the lockdown, I couldn’t even go to attend my father’s cremation. When I got the opportunity last year, I did go to meet my mother. Naturally, the dialogues that should happen between a mother and a son…the same dialogues happened there,” replied Yogi Adityanath when asked about him tweeting a picture of his mother some time ago.