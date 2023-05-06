Sum And 'Substance': Understanding The Drug Factor in The Manipur Violence

Manipur’s fight against narcotics, specifically poppy cultivation, has been hailed by the Centre as pioneering. The state police records suggest that 4,305.1 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed in 2022-23. 787.3 acres were destroyed between January and March this year. As per the Narcotics Control Bureau, Manipur is one of the success stories in the fight against drugs. “Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana lead the fight against narcotics. Manipur has done a lot of work in destroying poppy cultivation," an NCB officer told News18.

But intelligence agencies now suspect that the issue of poppy cultivation has been used to add fuel to the raging fire between the Kukis and the Meiteis. “There are several factors. The trigger was the Scheduled Tribe status. But this impression has been given that only hill people and tribes like Kukis are being targeted in the name of destroying poppy cultivation," an intelligence agency official told News18.

One of the worst-affected areas in the current spate of violence is Churachandpur. The Kuki-dominated region has seen Meiteis getting targeted. A few days ago, chief minister N Biren Singh on his Facebook page put up a story of drug seizure in Churachandpur and said, “These are the people who are destroying our generation. They are destroying our natural forests to plant poppy, and further igniting communal issues to carry out the drug smuggling business."

Environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam tweeted a video of the destruction and blamed the poppy cultivators. “Thousands of indigenous Meitei people became homeless after illegal immigrants burnt down houses since yesterday. We want to protect our forest, but they want to plant poppy to make Manipur a drug hub of Southeast Asia. Pray for peace," she said.

The Kuki community leaders, however, reject the charge. They blame the CM and his supporters for giving this narrative to the violence. A few BJP MLAs from the hills have come to Delhi to meet the union home minister over the alleged mishandling of the situation by the government. Saikot MLA Paolienlal Haokip said, “Completely wrong to say Kukis support poppy cultivation…Kuki groups have issued strict instructions against poppy cultivation…Some of the Kuki armed groups have also done the same…But the problem is since it is very profitable…some defied it….Most, however, are very happy with the steps taken by the government. "

Khaitinthanh Haokip, a student leader from Manipur, also rejected the charge that any one community supported the narcotics trade and was responsible for the violence. “It is a complex issue. There are several complaints that hill people have. While the government is trying to push one agenda that the tribal people and Kukis plant poppy…actual beneficiaries are wealthy and influential people…some of whom are from the valley," he said.

As fault lines and mistrust between communities deepen, the union home ministry has asked the security adviser to the state government to step in and regain the confidence of the people from both sides to end the violence.

